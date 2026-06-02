Bitmine buys $52 million in ETH: Tom Lee expects price growth

Bitmine Immersion Technologies has purchased another $52 million worth of Ethereum (ETH). Company Chairman Tom Lee emphasized that the token's price does not yet reflect the true potential of the Ethereum blockchain. According to a statement on Monday, the company acquired 26,497 ETH over the past week. This was reported by Cointelegraph.com .

Tom Lee called the current state of the cryptocurrency market the early stage of a "crypto-spring." He believes that while Ethereum's fundamentals are strengthening, market prices have not yet adjusted. Bitmine is currently the company with the largest Ether treasury, holding 5.4 million ETH (approximately $10.5 billion).

According to CoinGecko, Ether fell 4.7% over the past week, trading between $1,963 and $2,126. In an interview with CNBC, Lee noted that while other sectors like software are growing, the stagnation in the crypto market is disappointing investors, though this is typical at the end of a "crypto-winter."

The expert emphasized that the thesis that Bitcoin and Ethereum will become the primary form of money in the future remains valid. Especially with the development of AI (artificial intelligence) systems, the need for decentralized identification and verification systems will increase, which is exactly the solution crypto technologies provide.

Bitmine plans to accumulate 5% of the total circulating ETH supply by July 2025. The company has currently reached 90% of its goal and expects to fully reach its target by 2026.