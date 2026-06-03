China and Russia Lead Uzbekistan's Foreign Trade Turnover Again

Uzbekistan’s international economic ties and global market influence continue to grow rapidly. According to the latest official reports published by the State Statistics Agency (National Statistics Committee), in the first four months of 2026 (January–April), the country’s total foreign trade turnover reached a significant level of USD 26.3 billion . This indicator demonstrates the country's sustained growth in foreign economic partnerships.

Economic analyses show that the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation have maintained their strong leading positions among Uzbekistan’s largest and key partners in the global market.

Top three largest economic partners

Relations with key countries recording the highest trade turnover in our country’s foreign economic activity have reached a new stage. The ranking of trade partners is as follows:

People's Republic of China: Remains Uzbekistan’s number one economic partner. Bilateral trade turnover amounted to USD 6.2 billion in a short period.

Russian Federation: Ranking second, mutual trade volume with this country reached USD 4.5 billion .

Key economic fact: It is worth noting that these two major countries account for nearly 41% of Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade volume. This clearly demonstrates the high strategic importance of these markets in the country's export and import processes.

Trade ranking with world countries

The lower tiers of the ranking include both regional and developed global nations. Trade indicators of countries actively cooperating economically with Uzbekistan are reflected in the following table:

Country Name Trade Volume (USD) Kazakhstan USD 1.8 billion Turkey USD 920.6 million Afghanistan USD 728.2 million Republic of Korea USD 638.3 million United Arab Emirates USD 626.7 million

In addition, mutual foreign trade turnover with France, Germany, and India , among the most advanced countries in Europe and Asia, also grew significantly, with indicators for each exceeding USD 400 million .

These positive figures indicate that Uzbekistan’s economic diplomacy is being diversified globally, meaning trade destinations are increasingly expanding.

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