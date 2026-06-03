Bitcoin Indicators Signal Recovery: Experts Remain Cautious

·54·Economy
Bitcoin Indicators Signal Recovery: Experts Remain Cautious

Recent dynamics in the Bitcoin market suggest a potential price recovery. Momentum indicator analysis indicates that the asset's downtrend may have ended, but market participants remain cautious. Coindesk.com reports on this. news report.

According to CoinDesk's 'Daybook' newsletter, technical analysis tools indicate Bitcoin price stabilization. Nevertheless, global economic uncertainty and the Fed's interest rate policy continue to significantly influence investor decisions.

Crypto analysts believe that if the Bitcoin price breaks through a specific resistance level, a new wave of growth could begin. However, as other major altcoins like Ethereum and Solana follow Bitcoin's lead, overall market liquidity remains a key factor.

Currently, investors are closely monitoring not only the crypto market but also traditional financial markets, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices. A strengthening USD and inflation expectations could put pressure on digital asset prices.

BitcoinCryptoInvestmentMarketEconomy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Laylo
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Worldcoin: Overlooked Opportunity Amid AI IPO WaveToday, 08:13Mobiuz Sold for $351 MillionToday, 07:50Coinbase Freezes $3 Million Linked to Southeast Asian ScammersToday, 06:15Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast to Rise on June 5Today, 05:33Bitcoin Price Drops to $62,000: Billions of Dollars LiquidatedToday, 02:36Israel Tax Authority Dissatisfied with Voluntary Cryptocurrency DisclosuresToday, 23:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for May 21 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 14 announced
New hope for lower meat prices in livestock farming
Exchange rates for May 25 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 12 announced
Dollar exchange rate rises in Uzbekistan
Dollar exchange rate for May 13 announced
Dollar exchange rate forecast to rise on May 12