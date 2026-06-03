Bitcoin Indicators Signal Recovery: Experts Remain Cautious

Recent dynamics in the Bitcoin market suggest a potential price recovery. Momentum indicator analysis indicates that the asset's downtrend may have ended, but market participants remain cautious. Coindesk.com reports on this. news report.

According to CoinDesk's 'Daybook' newsletter, technical analysis tools indicate Bitcoin price stabilization. Nevertheless, global economic uncertainty and the Fed's interest rate policy continue to significantly influence investor decisions.

Crypto analysts believe that if the Bitcoin price breaks through a specific resistance level, a new wave of growth could begin. However, as other major altcoins like Ethereum and Solana follow Bitcoin's lead, overall market liquidity remains a key factor.

Currently, investors are closely monitoring not only the crypto market but also traditional financial markets, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices. A strengthening USD and inflation expectations could put pressure on digital asset prices.