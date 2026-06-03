Bitcoin Tests February Low for Third Time

·35·Economy
Bitcoin Tests February Low for Third Time

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing significant volatility as the price of Bitcoin approaches a third retest of its lowest level in February of this year. Analysts view this critical point as a key indicator determining the market's future direction. Coindesk.com reports this.

Currently, investors and traders are closely watching whether the price of Bitcoin will fall below this support level or, conversely, rise upwards. If the price drops below the February level, it could trigger a long-term downtrend in the market.

Global economic factors, including the Federal Reserve's monetary policy and inflation rates, are directly impacting the value of crypto assets. Meanwhile, other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Solana are also showing volatility following Bitcoin.

According to CoinDesk analysts, market infrastructure and institutional interest in digital assets remain intact. Major platforms like Bullish continue to provide services to ensure market stability, but short-term risks remain high.

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