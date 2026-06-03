CoinDesk 20 Index Falls: Bitcoin Cash Price Drops 10.7%

CoinDesk Indices presented its daily market report, announcing the dynamics of top and bottom-performing assets in the CoinDesk 20 Index. Currently, the CoinDesk 20 Index is trading at 1,862.4 points, down 0.6% or 11.0 points from Tuesday's level. Coindesk.com reports .

15 of the 20 assets included in the index are showing an upward trend. In today's trading, NEAR (+15.1%) and XLM (+5.7%) demonstrated the highest growth rates, becoming market leaders.

Conversely, the price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) fell by 10.7%, becoming the main driver of the index's overall decline. Additionally, the BNB asset lost 3.4% in value, placing it among the laggards.

For reference, the CoinDesk 20 is a comprehensive crypto index traded on various platforms across multiple regions worldwide.