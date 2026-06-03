CoinDesk 20 Index Falls: Bitcoin Cash Price Drops 10.7%

·44·Economy
CoinDesk 20 Index Falls: Bitcoin Cash Price Drops 10.7%

CoinDesk Indices presented its daily market report, announcing the dynamics of top and bottom-performing assets in the CoinDesk 20 Index. Currently, the CoinDesk 20 Index is trading at 1,862.4 points, down 0.6% or 11.0 points from Tuesday's level. Coindesk.com reports .

15 of the 20 assets included in the index are showing an upward trend. In today's trading, NEAR (+15.1%) and XLM (+5.7%) demonstrated the highest growth rates, becoming market leaders.

Conversely, the price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) fell by 10.7%, becoming the main driver of the index's overall decline. Additionally, the BNB asset lost 3.4% in value, placing it among the laggards.

For reference, the CoinDesk 20 is a comprehensive crypto index traded on various platforms across multiple regions worldwide.

Bitcoin CashCoinDesk 20CryptocurrencyExchangeInvestment
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Laylo
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Worldcoin: Overlooked Opportunity Amid AI IPO WaveToday, 08:13Mobiuz Sold for $351 MillionToday, 07:50Coinbase Freezes $3 Million Linked to Southeast Asian ScammersToday, 06:15Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast to Rise on June 5Today, 05:33Bitcoin Price Drops to $62,000: Billions of Dollars LiquidatedToday, 02:36Israel Tax Authority Dissatisfied with Voluntary Cryptocurrency DisclosuresToday, 23:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for May 21 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 14 announced
New hope for lower meat prices in livestock farming
Exchange rates for May 25 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 12 announced
Dollar exchange rate rises in Uzbekistan
Dollar exchange rate for May 13 announced
Dollar exchange rate forecast to rise on May 12