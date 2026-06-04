FG Nexus Sells $17.8 Million in Ether: Losses Exceed $100 Million

A wallet identified by the Arkham analytics platform as belonging to the publicly traded company FG Nexus executed another transfer of 10,000 Ether on Wednesday. This move continued a series of sales that began after the company built a large position in 2025. At current prices, this transaction amounts to approximately $17.8 million. According to Cointelegraph.com reports .

The Nasdaq-listed company had previously sold more than 21,000 ETH assets from its treasury for approximately $55 million. Between August and September 2025, FG Nexus accumulated a total of 50,770 ETH at an average price of $3,860 per coin. At that time, this investment portfolio was valued at $196 million.

According to CoinGecko data, Ether is currently trading around $1,765. This is 54% lower than the average price paid by FG Nexus. As a result, the company's losses on its initial investment have exceeded $100 million. Yahoo Finance data shows that the company's stock price fell by 13.40% in Thursday's trading, settling at $7.11.

FG Nexus reported holding 40,093 ETH in December 2025 but has not yet provided an official comment on the recent sales. The company's strategy contrasts with the approach of other major corporate Ether holders. For example, BitMine, the largest holder with more than 5.4 million ETH, continues to add to its position despite falling prices.