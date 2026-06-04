Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast to Rise on June 5

The Bankir Telegram channel reports that the dollar exchange rate effective June 5 is forecast to rise by approximately 24–25 UZS.

Best rates for selling USD to banks:

• Infinbank — 11,970 UZS.

• Turonbank — 11,970 UZS.

• Anorbank — 11,965 UZS.

• Asakabank — 11,960 UZS.

Best rates for buying USD from banks:

• Octobank — 11,960 UZS.

• Xalq Bank — 11,960 UZS.

• Anorbank — 11,960 UZS.

• Asakabank — 11,960 UZS.

Exchange rates may change during the day. Please visit the banks' official websites for exact rates.