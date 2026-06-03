Exchange Rates Announced for June 4
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• The euro depreciated by UZS 25.12 to UZS 13,896.69.
The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for June 4, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar appreciated by UZS 36.04 to reach UZS 11,970.68.
• The euro depreciated by UZS 25.12 to UZS 13,896.69.
• The Russian ruble depreciated by UZS 2.14 to UZS 164.14.
• The British pound depreciated by UZS 6.24 to UZS 16,077.15.
• The Japanese yen depreciated by UZS 0.23 to UZS 74.71.
• The Swiss franc depreciated by UZS 55.16 to UZS 15,185.95.
• The Chinese yuan depreciated by UZS 1.66 to UZS 1,764.59.
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