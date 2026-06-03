Exchange Rates Announced for June 4

·191·Economy
Exchange Rates Announced for June 4

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for June 4, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar appreciated by UZS 36.04 to reach UZS 11,970.68.

• The euro depreciated by UZS 25.12 to UZS 13,896.69.
• The Russian ruble depreciated by UZS 2.14 to UZS 164.14.
• The British pound depreciated by UZS 6.24 to UZS 16,077.15.
• The Japanese yen depreciated by UZS 0.23 to UZS 74.71.
• The Swiss franc depreciated by UZS 55.16 to UZS 15,185.95.
• The Chinese yuan depreciated by UZS 1.66 to UZS 1,764.59.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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