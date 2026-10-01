Zoe, the world's only golden zebra, dies at age 19

Zoe, a zebra known for her unique appearance, has died at the age of 19. She was famous for her golden and cream-colored coat, which differed from the usual black-and-white striped skin, as well as her light-colored eyes.

Zoe spent her entire life at an animal sanctuary in Hawaii, USA. Due to her unique appearance, she was the center of attention for wildlife enthusiasts and experts for many years.

According to experts, the zebra's distinctive color was associated with a rare genetic mutation affecting the production of melanin pigment. Because such a trait is extremely rare, Zoe was often referred to as the "world's only golden zebra."

Representatives of the sanctuary reported that Zoe had recently been facing various health issues related to her age. Despite intensive care provided by veterinary specialists, it was not possible to save her life. 19 years is considered a fairly advanced age for a zebra, which is why Zoe will also be remembered as one of the long-lived unique animals.