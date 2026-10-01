Number of teachers working in Uzbekistan revealed: how many are women and how many are men?

·0·Uzbekistan
Number of teachers working in Uzbekistan revealed: how many are women and how many are men?

A total of 577.7 thousand teachers are working in general secondary education institutions in Uzbekistan. This was reported by the National Statistics Committee.

As noted, this figure represents the situation at the beginning of the 2025/2026 academic year. The number of teachers has increased by 12.8 thousand compared to the previous academic year, which means a 2.3 percent growth.

Out of the total number of educators, 418.8 thousand are women and 158.9 thousand are men. The statistical data do not include teachers working on a concurrent (part-time) basis.

By region, the highest number of teachers was recorded in Samarkand and Kashkadarya regions — with 65.1 thousand educators working in each of these regions. They are followed by Fergana region with 60.6 thousand and Surkhandarya region with 52.3 thousand.

Indicators in other regions:

  • Andijan region — 46.3 thousand;

  • Namangan region — 42.6 thousand;

  • Republic of Karakalpakstan — 40.7 thousand;

  • Tashkent region — 40.2 thousand;

  • Khorezm region — 35.1 thousand;

  • Tashkent city — 34.1 thousand;

  • Bukhara region — 33.4 thousand;

  • Jizzakh region — 25.7 thousand;

  • Navoi region — 22.3 thousand;

  • Sirdaryo region — 14.2 thousand.

The data shows that the number of teachers varies significantly across the country's regions.

National Statistics Committeegeneral secondary education institutions in Uzbekistannumber of teachersSamarkand
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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