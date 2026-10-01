Huawei unveils the most powerful Kirin 9050 Pro chip

·24·Technology
Huawei unveils the most powerful Kirin 9050 Pro chip

Alongside the new Mate 90 smartphone series, Huawei has unveiled the Kirin 9050 Pro, the most powerful processor in its history. According to ixbt.com, this flagship chip features advanced 3D architecture and high transistor density, significantly boosting overall device performance. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Technical capabilities of the new processors

During the presentation, Huawei revealed three new system-on-chip models: the Kirin 9030, Kirin 9035, and the high-end Kirin 9050 Pro. The standard Mate 90 is equipped with the Kirin 9030, while the Mate 90 Pro features the Kirin 9035. The advanced Mate 90 Pro Max and other premium versions are powered by the flagship Kirin 9050 Pro.

A key feature of the Kirin 9050 Pro is its 3D logic element reconstruction technology. This approach increases component density without expanding the die area. Reportedly, transistor density has reached 238 million per square millimeter, a 28 percent increase over the previous generation.

The vertical arrangement of components creates up to 5 million signal transmission channels. This increases inter-die bandwidth to 125 TB per second, reduces clock frequency buffer counts by 55 percent, and cuts critical path latency by 30 percent.

Performance and AI potential

The new 9-core processor includes one 3.1 GHz, two 2.7 GHz, four 2.2 GHz, and two 1.75 GHz cores. Graphics tasks are handled by the Ma Liang 955: rendering performance is up by 40 percent, and average frame rates in games have increased by 35 percent.

The Da Vinci architecture-based NPU module has accelerated AI calculations by 140 percent. The 30-bit hybrid MoE architecture is designed to run large AI models directly on the device. Additionally, the 10th-generation ISP module improves image clarity by 34 percent when using telephoto lenses.

Compared to the previous Kirin 9030 Pro, the Kirin 9035 processor offers higher frequencies, showing a 11 percent increase in CPU, 10 percent in GPU, and 51 percent in NPU performance. The base Kirin 9030 also shows significant improvements over the Kirin 9020.

As a result of these technological upgrades, the overall speed of the Mate 90 series has increased significantly compared to the previous generation. Specifically, the Mate 90 shows 27 percent higher performance than the Mate 80, the Mate 90 Pro is 20 percent faster, and the Mate 90 Pro Max delivers 31 percent higher performance than its predecessor.

HuaweiKirin 9050 ProMate 90ProcessorTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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