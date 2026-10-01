Unusual night event in Tokyo: young people read books instead of dancing

·29·World
Unusual night event in Tokyo: young people read books instead of dancing

An unusual event combining the format of a nightclub with book reading took place in Tokyo, Japan. At the evening named "Jucy Book Rave", young people spent time reading books instead of dancing to DJ music.

The main idea of the event was to take reading out of the usual library or home environment and introduce it into an interesting and unusual setting for young people. The organizers aimed to increase interest in reading among youth by combining music, a nightclub atmosphere, and book reading.

Participants could bring their favorite books to the event or exchange books with other attendees. Thus, the evening created an opportunity not only for reading, but also for the exchange of books and ideas.

During the event, the music was played louder, creating an opportunity for those who wanted to dance. Therefore, participants could start the evening by reading books and later relax to the music.

TokyoJucy Book Ravebook exchangeDJ club
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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