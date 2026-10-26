How many steps should you walk to lose 1 kilogram in a week?

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How many steps should you walk to lose 1 kilogram in a week?

Walking is one of the most convenient ways to control weight. However, walking alone may not be enough to lose 1 kilogram of weight in a week. For this, the amount of energy expended by the body must be greater than the calories consumed. The required number of steps depends on a person's weight, walking speed, daily activity, and diet, MSN reports.

How much do you need to walk to lose 1 kilogram in a week?

According to calculations cited by NDTV, losing 1 kilogram of weight requires an energy deficit of approximately 7,700 kilocalories. To create this amount in a week, an average deficit of 1,100 kilocalories per day is needed.

If a person aims to burn that much energy solely through walking without changing their diet, they would have to walk about 22,000 to 27,500 steps per day. However, this is a general estimate, and the result will vary for each individual.

Walking such distances is not suitable for everyone. Walking a very high number of steps over a long period can place excessive stress on the joints, causing muscle pain and fatigue. Therefore, pushing beyond one's physical capabilities in pursuit of quick results is not recommended.

Combining diet and walking is more effective

When losing weight, it is important to pay attention not only to the number of steps, but also to nutrition. Regulating daily calorie intake and regular walking together help create an energy deficit.

To increase overall activity, walking 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day can be a practical goal for most people. However, this indicator does not guarantee the exact loss of 1 kilogram in a week. The result varies depending on a person's starting weight, diet, and physical activity.

Beginners should not sharply and suddenly increase their step count. First, it is advisable to determine how many steps are taken during the day and then gradually increase this indicator. Walking faster can also increase energy expenditure, but the pace must match a person's health and physical capabilities.

Getting enough sleep, drinking water, and taking time to rest for recovery are also important. If a person has chronic illnesses or movement-related problems, it is best to consult a doctor before establishing a walking routine.

Weight LossWalkingPhysical ActivityHealthy Diet
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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