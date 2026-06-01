Instablogger who planned an unauthorized car meet in Kokand faces legal action

·55·Society
Instablogger who planned an unauthorized car meet in Kokand faces legal action

In the city of Kokand, Fergana Region, a situation that could have threatened public order and traffic safety was prevented. It is reported that D.U., an Instagram blogger, intended to organize an unauthorized public event.

It is stated that the blogger posted a video message calling for a gathering of cars with vanity plates in front of a local supermarket on May 31, 2026, at 5:00 PM. However, no proper permit was obtained for this gathering.

As a result of prompt actions by the Kokand City Department of Internal Affairs, the violation was prevented. Explanatory work was conducted with citizen D.U.

At the same time, it was reported that his associate, J.M., disobeyed the lawful orders of law enforcement officers, resisted, and disturbed public order.

Administrative documents were drawn up against D.U. and J.M. regarding the incident, and the case has been referred to the court.

KokandUzbekistanLaw EnforcementSocial MediaPublic Safety
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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