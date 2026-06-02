New scam scheme identified on Telegram

It has been reported that fake messages claiming an account will be deleted soon are circulating on the Telegram messenger. Scammers are sending notifications to users stating that a request to delete their account has been received.

These messages suggest clicking a link to "cancel" the blocking or deletion process. However, clicking the link may result in the user losing access to their account.

Experts note that official Telegram service bots do not appear with a "Recently" online status. Therefore, it is recommended not to trust such messages and not to open suspicious links.

Users are asked to warn their friends and acquaintances about this scam method.