New scam scheme identified on Telegram

·147·Society
New scam scheme identified on Telegram

It has been reported that fake messages claiming an account will be deleted soon are circulating on the Telegram messenger. Scammers are sending notifications to users stating that a request to delete their account has been received.

These messages suggest clicking a link to "cancel" the blocking or deletion process. However, clicking the link may result in the user losing access to their account.

Experts note that official Telegram service bots do not appear with a "Recently" online status. Therefore, it is recommended not to trust such messages and not to open suspicious links.

Users are asked to warn their friends and acquaintances about this scam method.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Jahongir Otajonov Demonstrates the Art of Cow Milking (Video)Today, 08:33Direct Bus Service Launched from Tashkent to Issyk-KulToday, 07:57Tashkent Mayor Unveils Development Plan for Uchtepa DistrictToday, 07:53Major Car Sale Fraud Uncovered in TashkentToday, 07:49Procedure for Rewarding Employees Who Refuse Bribes May Be AbolishedToday, 07:29Multi-Billion Som Embezzlement Uncovered at Shurtan Gas Chemical ComplexToday, 07:10
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Has the presence of a crocodile in the Great Fergana Canal been confirmed?
“Live concert” at a construction site: an unusual show created by workers conquers the internet
A massive sea appearing in the middle of the desert in Uzbekistan amazes everyone
A 'giant' baby is born in Qashqadaryo
A 2007-born boy married his next-door neighbor
Driver falls asleep, causing horrific traffic accident in Samarkand
3200-dollar bouquet sparks debate
Well-known blogger's surgery ends in tragedy in Kazakhstan