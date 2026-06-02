Uzbekistan's first interactive children's museum opens in Tashkent

Great news for the residents and visitors of our capital, especially the little ones! A unique historical event has taken place at the magnificent Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent. The first interactive children's museum in our country, established in close cooperation with the world-renowned British organization '1001 Inventions', has officially opened its doors.

This unique space is primarily designed for boys and girls aged 7 to 12, where children can easily master complex science and our rich history through engaging games, far from dry lectures.

The most remarkable and innovative aspects of the museum

Every child who steps here feels as if they have entered a magical world of science. The following modern features have been developed within the framework of the project:

Virtual meetings and the digital world: Children can engage in live interaction with specially created digital avatars of great scholars from our land—the prince of medicine Ibn Sina, the polymath Beruni, and masters of astronomy Farghani and Mirzo Ulugbek.

VR technologies and ancient medicine: The museum is equipped with the latest virtual reality (VR) equipment, in particular, the innovative ICAROS system has been implemented. With its help, children explore the secrets and foundations of ancient medicine in harmony with modern digital solutions.

Creative and practical activities: Visitors are not just spectators; they have the joy of creating digital graffiti, animating magic, and testing historical inventions with their own hands.

Everything at the level of international standards

All conditions have been provided for foreign guests as well. Interesting tours and excursions throughout the museum are conducted in three languages — Uzbek, Russian, and English at a high level.

Most importantly, parents do not need to worry about their children's safety. Qualified staff, who have undergone special training, are assigned to ensure the safe movement of children inside the museum and to carefully monitor each group.

If you want to give your children both knowledge and unforgettable joy during the summer holidays, be sure to visit this new interactive museum! Continue to follow the news with us.