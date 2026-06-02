Citizen had to pay alimony debt to study abroad

·121·Society
Citizen had to pay alimony debt to study abroad

Based on a court order from the Shaykhontohur Interdistrict Civil Court, an enforcement document regarding the collection of alimony from the debtor N.I. in favor of the claimant B.M. for the support of one child, amounting to 1/4 of his monthly income, was received by the Shaykhontohur District Bureau of Enforcement.

Following the enforcement document, the state executor carried out relevant enforcement actions and visited the debtor's residence several times to issue a warning. However, as the debtor was not at home, his parents were officially warned.

During the enforcement proceedings, it was determined that the debtor had not paid alimony for 19 months, resulting in a debt of 29 million soums.

It was also revealed that the debtor N.I. is studying in Egypt, and his right to travel abroad has been temporarily restricted.

As a result of the compulsory enforcement measures taken and explanatory work conducted, the debtor's parents fully paid off the alimony debt so that their child could continue studying abroad.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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