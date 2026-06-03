Fatal Accident at Water Reservoir in Fergana

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Fatal Accident at Water Reservoir in Fergana

A tragic incident occurred at a farm in the Baghdad District of Fergana Region. A citizen who fell into a membrane-lined water reservoir could not be saved.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the incident occurred on June 3. It was noted that similar unfortunate incidents have been observed several times in recent years in membrane water reservoirs, which are widely used in agriculture.

Experts note that the interior of such reservoirs is covered with a special slippery lining. Consequently, individuals who accidentally fall into the water face serious difficulties in getting out independently. The danger increases significantly, especially when rescue equipment is unavailable.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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