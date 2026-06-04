5-Year-Old Child Falls into a Well in Yuqori Chirchiq

An incident occurred in the Yuqori Chirchiq district of the Tashkent region, where a 5-year-old child accidentally fell into a well. The incident caused concern among local residents, and emergency services arrived at the scene immediately.

According to reports, the child fell into the well due to carelessness while playing. Bystanders promptly reported the incident to employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations who arrived at the scene carefully extracted the child from the pipe using specialized equipment and tools. It is noted that the rescue operation was carried out quickly and professionally.

The good news is that the child was rescued unharmed, and their condition was assessed as satisfactory. After a medical examination, it was determined that there was no threat to their life.