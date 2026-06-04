5-Year-Old Child Falls into a Well in Yuqori Chirchiq

·161·Society
5-Year-Old Child Falls into a Well in Yuqori Chirchiq

An incident occurred in the Yuqori Chirchiq district of the Tashkent region, where a 5-year-old child accidentally fell into a well. The incident caused concern among local residents, and emergency services arrived at the scene immediately.

According to reports, the child fell into the well due to carelessness while playing. Bystanders promptly reported the incident to employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations who arrived at the scene carefully extracted the child from the pipe using specialized equipment and tools. It is noted that the rescue operation was carried out quickly and professionally.

The good news is that the child was rescued unharmed, and their condition was assessed as satisfactory. After a medical examination, it was determined that there was no threat to their life.

Tashkent RegionYuqori Chirchiq DistrictMinistry of Emergency Situations
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Construction of a Modern New Overpass Begins in Zangiota DistrictYesterday, 18:11Investigator and Lawyer Arrested in Namangan for Taking $40,000 BribeYesterday, 18:00Officials in Bakhmal Caught Attempting to Sell Driver's LicensesYesterday, 17:56Prestigious International Environmental Forum Begins Work in SamarkandYesterday, 17:49Power Outages in 5 Districts of Tashkent Affected Metro OperationsYesterday, 09:46Shameless Actions of a Doctor Towards Female Students Exposed in TashkentYesterday, 09:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

A massive sea appearing in the middle of the desert in Uzbekistan amazes everyone
Has the presence of a crocodile in the Great Fergana Canal been confirmed?
“Live concert” at a construction site: an unusual show created by workers conquers the internet
A 'giant' baby is born in Qashqadaryo
A 2007-born boy married his next-door neighbor
Driver falls asleep, causing horrific traffic accident in Samarkand
Well-known blogger's surgery ends in tragedy in Kazakhstan
3200-dollar bouquet sparks debate