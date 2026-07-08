Nexia explodes on Karshi–Bukhara road: casualties and injuries reported

·57·Society
Nexia explodes on Karshi–Bukhara road: casualties and injuries reported

In the Kashkadarya region, one person died and two others were injured following the explosion of a methane gas cylinder installed in a Nexia-2 vehicle. This was reported by the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The incident occurred on July 8 at 07:32 on the 128th kilometer of the A-380 "Karshi–Bukhara" highway, passing through the "Quruvchilar" neighborhood of the Muborak district.

It is reported that the Nexia-2 vehicle, traveling from the city of Karshi towards the Bukhara region, was being driven by J.J., born in 1972, a resident of the Karavulbazar district of the Bukhara region. While on the road, the methane gas cylinder installed in the car ruptured.

As a result of the explosion, one passenger in the car died at the scene. Two others were hospitalized at the Muborak District Medical Association with various bodily injuries.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the incident did not result in a fire.

Currently, an investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Muborak District Internal Affairs Department.

Nexia-2KarshiBukharaKashkadaryaMuborak
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

A fire broke out in a house in ZangiotaA fire broke out in a house in ZangiotaToday, 20:04Amir Temur Square made more pedestrian-friendlyAmir Temur Square made more pedestrian-friendlyToday, 18:30Major call center targeting foreigners exposed in TashkentMajor call center targeting foreigners exposed in TashkentToday, 18:18Don't get divorced! Once a family breaks down, property can also be divided in two...Don't get divorced! Once a family breaks down, property can also be divided in two...Today, 18:10Woman sentenced for extorting iPhone 17 Pro Max and money from a manWoman sentenced for extorting iPhone 17 Pro Max and money from a manToday, 17:53Nexia-2 gas cylinder explodes in Karshi: one person killedNexia-2 gas cylinder explodes in Karshi: one person killedToday, 14:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad
Indian student in Bukhara accused of killing classmate with a laptop
Indian student in Bukhara accused of killing classmate with a laptop
Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts
Humanity in the Tashkent Metro Leaves American Tourist Amazed
Humanity in the Tashkent Metro Leaves American Tourist Amazed
KamAZ gas cylinder explodes in front of Abu Sahiy market
KamAZ gas cylinder explodes in front of Abu Sahiy market
Uzbek who left a $450,000 job is now a million-dollar business owner
Uzbek who left a $450,000 job is now a million-dollar business owner
Court verdict issued for man who chased woman while undressed in Tashkent
Court verdict issued for man who chased woman while undressed in Tashkent