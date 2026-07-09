Two people drown in a canal in Tashkent

·64·Society
Two people drown in a canal in Tashkent

A 21-year-old National Guard serviceman died in Tashkent while attempting to rescue a woman.

The incident occurred in a canal near the "Xotira xiyoboni" (Memory Alley) memorial complex. According to preliminary information, the woman fell into the water. The serviceman entered the water to pull her to the bank.

However, the strong current and whirlpool in the canal complicated the situation. They were unable to get out of the water on their own.

Later, as a result of search operations, the bodies of both individuals were recovered. It is reported that the bodies were discovered on the same day.

No other details of the incident have been disclosed yet.

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