Ozodbek Nazarbekov plays the dutor and sings with youth in Karakalpakstan (video)

·2·Culture
Ozodbek Nazarbekov plays the dutor and sings with youth in Karakalpakstan (video)

Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov visited Karakalpakstan on September 28 as part of a working trip. During the visit, he reviewed the ongoing work, existing conditions, and new projects in the region's culture and art sector.

The minister also inspected the activities of the Nukus branch of the State Conservatory of Uzbekistan in the city of Nukus. Here, he familiarized himself with the educational process, the conditions created for students, the activities of professors and teachers, and the institution's material and technical base.

Additionally, the visit focused on the cultural life of Karakalpakstan and the youth's interest in the arts.

A video capturing Ozodbek Nazarbekov among a circle of young people has spread on social networks. In the video, the minister takes a dutor in his hands and performs the well-known song "Jananim" together with the youth, and also sings this song on stage.

Ozodbek NazarbekovKarakalpakstanNukus branchState Conservatory of Uzbekistan
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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