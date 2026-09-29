How did Madeline Stuart, who lost 20 kilograms at age 18, become a famous model?

Australian Madeline Stuart lost over 20 kilograms at the age of 18 and set out to realize her dream of becoming a model. Her "before and after" photos went viral on the internet in 2015, capturing the attention of millions of people in a short time. This was reported by Time.

Born with Down syndrome, Madeline began professional photo shoots after losing weight. Later, her photos became popular on social networks and were covered in international publications.

In September 2015, 18-year-old Madeline walked the runway at New York Fashion Week. She participated in the FTL Moda brand show, taking her career in the fashion world to an international level.

However, Madeline Stuart was not the first person with Down syndrome to walk the runway at New York Fashion Week. A few months prior, in February 2015, actress Jamie Brewer walked the runway at the Carrie Hammer show. Therefore, Madeline is recorded in NYFW history as the second woman with Down syndrome to walk the runway.

Madeline later participated in fashion weeks in Paris, London, Dubai, and other cities. Her career served to draw attention to the inclusion of people with disabilities in the fashion industry.