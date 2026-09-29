How did Madeline Stuart, who lost 20 kilograms at age 18, become a famous model?

·1·World
How did Madeline Stuart, who lost 20 kilograms at age 18, become a famous model?

Australian Madeline Stuart lost over 20 kilograms at the age of 18 and set out to realize her dream of becoming a model. Her "before and after" photos went viral on the internet in 2015, capturing the attention of millions of people in a short time. This was reported by Time.

Born with Down syndrome, Madeline began professional photo shoots after losing weight. Later, her photos became popular on social networks and were covered in international publications.

In September 2015, 18-year-old Madeline walked the runway at New York Fashion Week. She participated in the FTL Moda brand show, taking her career in the fashion world to an international level.

However, Madeline Stuart was not the first person with Down syndrome to walk the runway at New York Fashion Week. A few months prior, in February 2015, actress Jamie Brewer walked the runway at the Carrie Hammer show. Therefore, Madeline is recorded in NYFW history as the second woman with Down syndrome to walk the runway.

Madeline later participated in fashion weeks in Paris, London, Dubai, and other cities. Her career served to draw attention to the inclusion of people with disabilities in the fashion industry.

Madeline StuartDown syndromeNYFWFTL Moda
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?11 September 17:22Two Uzbeks arrested in Phuket with 26 kg of cannabisTwo Uzbeks arrested in Phuket with 26 kg of cannabis3 July 11:233.1-kilogram bladder stone removed from 55-year-old man in Sri Lanka3.1-kilogram bladder stone removed from 55-year-old man in Sri Lanka18 August 17:2352 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation9 September 19:13Thieves steal 105 kilograms of chicken from a speeding truck (video)Thieves steal 105 kilograms of chicken from a speeding truck (video)29 August 13:57Man loses 42 kg after spider bite-induced comaMan loses 42 kg after spider bite-induced coma20 August 10:40
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son