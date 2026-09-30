At the solemn awarding ceremony for the heroes of the 46th World Chess Olympiad held in Samarkand, one of the youngest and most talented grandmasters of our national team, Javokhir Sindarov, made a historic statement on behalf of our entire nation. Speaking in the presence of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and event participants, the bronze medalist on board 2 made a firm vow in response to the high attention and care shown by the state to sports, particularly to the intellectual generation: «I promise to bring the World Chess Crown to Uzbekistan».

Disclosing his goal to bring the individual world championship (FIDE crown) to our country for the first time in the years of independence, the young chess player's words were supported by the head of state with a sincere smile and warm applause. These historic moments are opening the door to completely new and lofty peaks for our national chess school.

«The vow from the high rostrum, the President's recognition, and the march toward the FIDE crown»: 5 key points

The most important facts regarding Javokhir Sindarov's historic promise and the awarding ceremony:

Open promise for the individual World Crown: Javokhir Sindarov promised the President and the entire Uzbek people to bring the individual FIDE world crown to Uzbekistan;

A courageous speech from the high rostrum: The young grandmaster spoke boldly from the high rostrum with a state award and an olympiad medal on his chest;

The President's sincere applause: Shavkat Mirziyoyev greeted the champion guy's grand goal and courage with a sincere smile and clapping;

Courage and experience on board 2: At the Samarkand Olympiad, Javokhir won a bronze medal on board 2 against the world's strongest grandmasters;

From team triumph to individual peak: After the Uzbekistan national team won the Olympiads, the main focus is now directed toward the individual World Championship.

Classification of Javokhir Sindarov's achievements and indicators on the path to the World Crown (FIDE)

A comparison of the grandmaster's olympiad result, career, and upcoming strategic goals:

Indicators and analysis criteria Javokhir Sindarov's status and indicators Athletic status International Grandmaster (one of the youngest in world chess history) 46th World Olympiad result Bronze medal on board 2 and team leadership State recognition Honorary title, housing, valuable car, and monetary prize Promise given from the high rostrum «To bring the World Chess Crown to Uzbekistan» Reaction of the head of state Firm confidence, personal gratitude, and warm applause Next strategic competitions FIDE World Cup, Candidates Tournament

Chess and strategic analysis: Can Sindarov become an individual World Champion?

Conclusions of international FIDE experts, grandmasters, and sports analysts:

«A bold step to the Candidates Tournament»: Uzbek chess has already proven today that it is a world leader at the team level; the sole and supreme peak now is the classic World Championship crown, which has been ongoing since 1927; Sindarov's age, quick calculation ability, and analytical coolness make him a top contender against giants such as Magnus Carlsen, Gukesh, and Hikaru Nakamura in the upcoming «Candidates Tournament»;

The responsibility of the word given to the head of state: Announcing such a grand goal from the high rostrum requires tremendous inner strength and absolute self-confidence; this promise serves not as an additional pressure for Javokhir, but as a powerful spiritual motivation to fight to the end in every training session and tournament;

Internal rivalry with Abdusattorov — a national achievement: The side-by-side growth of two great talents like Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Javokhir Sindarov in the national team creates positive competition; if not one, the probability of the other bringing the FIDE crown to our country in the coming years doubles.

In your opinion, will Javokhir Sindarov keep his promise and bring the world chess crown to Uzbekistan? In the race for this historic crown, whose chances do you rate higher: Javokhir Sindarov's or Nodirbek Abdusattorov's? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this proud analysis where new history of Uzbek sports is being created with all our compatriots!