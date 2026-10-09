Case of woman in critical condition after Caesarean section in Tashkent is under investigation

Reports circulated on social media that a woman in Tashkent's Uchtepa district has been in a coma for six months after falling into a critical condition following a Caesarean section. The Tashkent City Main Health Department provided official information regarding the incident.

According to the department, citizen M.M. applied to the Tashkent City Interdistrict Perinatal Center No. 9 on April 24, 2026, at 38 weeks of pregnancy, complaining of severe pain in the lower abdomen and lumbar region. She was admitted to the maternity ward.

During the childbirth process, the woman underwent epidural anesthesia. Afterward, her arterial blood pressure dropped sharply, her peripheral pulse became undetectable, and her cardiac activity stopped.

Doctors immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation. After cardiac activity was restored, a Caesarean section was performed, and a live baby boy was delivered.

Because the woman experienced a high spinal block, a drop in blood pressure, and hypoxia — oxygen deficiency in the body — she remained on artificial lung ventilation for an extended period.

The patient was treated in the intensive care unit of the perinatal center from April 24 to 27. Later, she was transferred by a resuscitation ambulance to the neuro-intensive care unit of the Republican Scientific Center of Emergency Medical Care.

According to the conclusion of the internal investigation conducted by the Tashkent City Main Health Department, the medical care provided to the patient was carried out in accordance with current national clinical protocols. The department assessed the occurred high spinal block as one of the rare anesthetic complications.

At the same time, a forensic medical examination has been appointed to give a legal assessment of all circumstances of the incident.

Currently, pre-investigation check actions are being continued by the Uchtepa district prosecutor's office.