Public reflects on the disorder caused by MrBeast's visit to Samarkand

The visit of the world's most famous YouTuber, MrBeast, to the historical center of Uzbekistan — the city of Samarkand — ended in unexpected hype and serious unrest. The famous guest, who intended to shoot a large-scale video project against the backdrop of historical monuments for an audience of hundreds of millions, was forced to leave the city ahead of schedule without completing his planned work.

Footage circulating on social media shows thousands of teenagers and young children chasing after cars, moving uncontrollably on the streets, and causing congestion.

What happened? Chaos in the streets and an uncontrolled mob

Footage from the scene clearly demonstrates how serious the situation became:

Pressure around Registan: Hundreds of people gathered in the area where the blogger appeared, putting immense pressure on law enforcement officers deployed to ensure security;

Children chasing cars: Many school-aged and even younger children completely forgot about road safety and ran along the street after vehicles; Falls and dangerous collisions: Amidst the crowd, young children fell to the ground and faced the risk of being trampled, with adults and internal affairs officers barely pulling them out of the crush;

Cancelled filming: Once ensuring safety became impossible, the blogger decided to stop the project and left Samarkand without even staying a full day.

Millions of dollars in PR lost

MrBeast reaches hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide with each of his videos:

An invaluable opportunity for tourism: His video shot in Samarkand could have been an unprecedented global free advertisement for Uzbek tourism, history, and culture;

Unpleasant impression: Due to the disorder and breakdown of public safety, this massive project was halted, and the country faced the risk of negative content spreading on the international stage.

A lesson for society: Youth upbringing and the impact of pop culture

This situation in Samarkand sparked serious debates among social media activists, intellectuals, and parents:

Blind imitation: According to witnesses of the incident, many running children simply followed the "show" and noise without fully understanding who MrBeast is or what he does;

Parents' responsibility: It was once again proven that meaningfully organizing the leisure time of the younger generation and teaching them personal boundaries and the culture of behavior in public places is a pressing issue;

The need for spiritual immunity: Mass psychosis reaching the level of worshipping internet stars shows the necessity of working seriously on the upbringing, values, and goals of the youth.

This event served as an important warning not only to reconsider security measures when hosting major international events and famous guests, but also to strengthen the focus on the spiritual upbringing of the youth.