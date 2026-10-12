Cobalt car seized for utility debt

·29·Society
Cobalt car seized for utility debt

The Zafarobod district branch of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau has an enforcement document regarding the recovery of accumulated utility debt from a debtor LLC.

As part of this enforcement proceeding, relevant enforcement actions were carried out to identify property belonging to the enterprise in order to cover the debt and ensure compliance with the requirements of the enforcement document.

As a result, a Cobalt motor vehicle belonging to the debtor LLC was seized on account of the utility debt.

Making timely payments for utility services prevents the accumulation of debt. Appropriate work regarding the execution of the enforcement document's requirements is ongoing.

Zafarobod district branchCompulsory Enforcement BureauLLCCobalt
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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