Viral video: A woman driving a BYD with a dangling charging cord left people astonished

An unusual and amusing incident filmed by drivers on the streets of Tashkent has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

On one of the busy roads in the city center, a BYD electric vehicle was caught on camera calmly driving along with a charging station cable and nozzle dangling from its side.

Haste and a torn cable

The details of the incident are clearly visible in the video footage captured by drivers following from behind:

Forgotten cord: According to witnesses, the female driver operating the electric vehicle had left the car at a charging station and forgot to unplug the cable and nozzle before driving off;

Movement on the road: Once the car started moving, the tension caused the cable to detach (rip off) from the station and remain hanging from the electric vehicle's charging port;

Attempted warnings: Unaware that the cable was dangling from the rear and side of her vehicle, the woman continued on her way through the city's intersections and streets. Meanwhile, other passing drivers captured this unusual sight on video with a mix of surprise and amusement.

The issue of safety and carelessness

While such incidents used to occur frequently at gas stations when drivers forgot to remove the fuel nozzle from the tank, they are now being observed at charging stations with the growing popularity of electric vehicles:

Risk of material damage: Such negligence can lead to the damage of not only expensive charging equipment but also the electric vehicle's port;

Road safety: A dangling cable moving at high speed could strike other cars or get caught under a wheel, causing serious hazards.

Electric vehicle owners are advised to always ensure that the charging flap and cable are disconnected before moving the car.