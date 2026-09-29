798 million soums in damages canceled: Li 9 case concluded

On September 30, 2025, a traffic accident involving a BYD and a Lixiang L9 occurred in the Mirzo Ulugbek district. Traveling at high speed, the Li 9 collided with the BYD, which had changed its direction, and overturned.

The court of first instance had assigned the BYD driver the obligation to compensate for material damage in the amount of 798 million soums. After this decision sparked widespread discussion on social media, the appellate court canceled it and sent the case for additional investigation.

The final decision on the case was announced in the Mirzo Ulugbek District Criminal Court. Accordingly, the driver of the Li 9 was found guilty under three articles of the Administrative Responsibility Code.

By court decision, fines totaling over 6 million soums were imposed on him.

Thus, the issue of the 798 million soums in material damage previously placed on the BYD driver was canceled, and at the conclusion of the case, liability was assigned to the Li 9 driver.