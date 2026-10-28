Contracts terminated, now removed from games: Mbappe's losses in China

·1·Sport
Contracts terminated, now removed from games: Mbappe's losses in China

The controversy surrounding Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has had a serious impact not only on television broadcasts and advertising contracts but also on the video game industry, which boasts millions of fans. Following comments made about Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong, the French star is set to be completely removed from popular football simulators designed for the Chinese market.

It is reported that measures are being taken to remove the player's profile and cards from special versions of FC Online and eFootball PES operating within the country.

Expulsion from the virtual pitch and boycott by major brands

The 27-year-old French forward's careless remarks have met with fierce resistance in China, leading to the following serious consequences:

  • The root of the conflict: In an interview, Mbappe described an internet meme featuring his face superimposed on Mao Zedong as the funniest thing he had seen and referred to him as a "Chinese dictator";

  • Termination of advertising contracts: Shortly after this statement, major Chinese corporations Dongpeng and Mengniu unilaterally terminated all advertising contracts with the player;

  • "Zero-tolerance policy": In their statements, the brands openly declared that they maintain a ruthless and firm position against any actions that insult national sentiments and state history;

  • Removal from video games: Now, the gaming industry has joined this boycott — the use of Mbappe as a digital character in official football simulators on local servers is being banned.

Can apologies rectify the situation?

Against the backdrop of the resulting geopolitical and commercial crisis, the parties have issued official responses:

  • Double official apology: Both Kylian Mbappe personally and the management of Real Madrid have officially apologized to the Chinese people, stating their respect for the country's history and culture;

  • Continuation of the boycott: However, despite the successive statements, commercial entities and media companies in China have not softened the punitive measures and are continuing the boycott in full.

This incident, sparked by a single inappropriate joke, once again proves how high the stakes are in modern sports regarding global markets, national values, and the public responsibility of star athletes.

Kylian MbappeReal MadridMao ZedongChina
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Real Madrid and La Liga forced to apologize following boycott in China over Mbappe's remarksReal Madrid and La Liga forced to apologize following boycott in China over Mbappe's remarksToday 17:46Chinese giants cancel multi-million dollar contracts with Mbappe in a single dayChinese giants cancel multi-million dollar contracts with Mbappe in a single dayYesterday 14:02Mbappe's joke costs Real Madrid dearly: China removes La Liga matches from broadcastMbappe's joke costs Real Madrid dearly: China removes La Liga matches from broadcastToday 17:33Rodri explains the reason for the painful 'El Clasico' defeat — what was missing for Barcelona?Rodri explains the reason for the painful 'El Clasico' defeat — what was missing for Barcelona?Today 09:11Kylian Mbappe scores his 100th goal for Real Madrid in El ClasicoKylian Mbappe scores his 100th goal for Real Madrid in El Clasico26 October 16:51Mbappe's showcase at Camp Nou: Real defeats Barcelona in El Clasico (video)Mbappe's showcase at Camp Nou: Real defeats Barcelona in El Clasico (video)26 October 06:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester