Contracts terminated, now removed from games: Mbappe's losses in China

The controversy surrounding Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has had a serious impact not only on television broadcasts and advertising contracts but also on the video game industry, which boasts millions of fans. Following comments made about Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong, the French star is set to be completely removed from popular football simulators designed for the Chinese market.

It is reported that measures are being taken to remove the player's profile and cards from special versions of FC Online and eFootball PES operating within the country.

Expulsion from the virtual pitch and boycott by major brands

The 27-year-old French forward's careless remarks have met with fierce resistance in China, leading to the following serious consequences:

The root of the conflict: In an interview, Mbappe described an internet meme featuring his face superimposed on Mao Zedong as the funniest thing he had seen and referred to him as a "Chinese dictator";

Termination of advertising contracts: Shortly after this statement, major Chinese corporations Dongpeng and Mengniu unilaterally terminated all advertising contracts with the player;

"Zero-tolerance policy": In their statements, the brands openly declared that they maintain a ruthless and firm position against any actions that insult national sentiments and state history;

Removal from video games: Now, the gaming industry has joined this boycott — the use of Mbappe as a digital character in official football simulators on local servers is being banned.

Can apologies rectify the situation?

Against the backdrop of the resulting geopolitical and commercial crisis, the parties have issued official responses:

Double official apology: Both Kylian Mbappe personally and the management of Real Madrid have officially apologized to the Chinese people, stating their respect for the country's history and culture;

Continuation of the boycott: However, despite the successive statements, commercial entities and media companies in China have not softened the punitive measures and are continuing the boycott in full.

This incident, sparked by a single inappropriate joke, once again proves how high the stakes are in modern sports regarding global markets, national values, and the public responsibility of star athletes.