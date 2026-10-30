Real Madrid to bring back their academy product who is shaking up Europe

Real Madrid is taking serious steps to bring back their own academy product, Nico Paz, who has become a true sensation in the Italian Serie A, to the Santiago Bernabéu.

The 22-year-old talented midfielder is currently putting on exceptional performances for Como, making him a target for all of Europe's giants. According to renowned Spanish insider and journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, the leadership of the "Royal Club" is firmly decided on activating a special clause in the player's contract next summer, exercising their priority right to buy him back for 80 million euros.

A brilliant Champions League performance and the crushing of MU

Nico Paz's transfer value and the interest surrounding him reached a peak after the latest round of the Champions League:

Super performance against Manchester United: In the prestigious competition, the 22-year-old midfielder demonstrated true leadership against the English giant, scoring two goals and providing one assist;

In the global spotlight: This phenomenal game allowed him to earn a spot in the team of the week and gain recognition as one of the most promising playmakers in European football.

The rejected offer and the history of the 60 million euro deal

The young footballer's departure from Madrid and move to Italy has a unique history:

Choice in favor of Como: During the off-season, the Madrid club attempted to bring him back, but Nico Paz himself rejected the offer. He preferred to have regular playing time and achieve growth in Italy rather than remain on the bench;

The Italian club's massive investment: Believing in the young star's potential, the Como management transferred 60 million euros to Real Madrid to acquire all of his transfer rights;

Madrid's strategy: During the transfer, Real Madrid included a priority buy-back clause in the contract, according to which the Madrid side has the right to pay 80 million euros and take the player before any other buyer.

With his consistent and productive play, Nico Paz is becoming an ideal candidate for the generational transition in Real Madrid's midfield, and it is becoming increasingly clear that he will wear the "royal" jersey again next season.