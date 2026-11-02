100 million soums in alimony debt collected for 3 minor children

·43·Society
100 million soums in alimony debt collected for 3 minor children

Child support is not only a legal obligation for parents, but a sacred duty!

According to an enforcement document processed by the Mirzaabad District Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, Sh. Usanov, who was required to pay alimony for the support of his 3 minor children, had been evading his obligations for a long time.

A criminal case was initiated against the debtor in accordance with the established legal procedure.

 As a result of the investigation conducted by the Syrdarya Regional Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement within the framework of this criminal case, 100 million soums in alimony debt was fully collected from the debtor for the support of his children and transferred to the mother's special bank card.

 Most importantly, these funds will serve to ensure the legal rights and proper support of the three minor children.

 The interests of children are protected by law!

Bureau of Compulsory EnforcementAlimonyMirzaabad DistrictSyrdarya Region
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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