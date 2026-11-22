The Awá people are one of the last nomadic groups in the Amazon rainforest that maintain a traditional lifestyle, surviving primarily through hunting and gathering. They prefer to avoid contact with the outside world and live independently in their natural environment.

Nearly 20 members of the Awá people, who live in isolation from the outside world in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, have unexpectedly emerged to meet local residents. They arrived at a village in the Arariboia Indigenous Territory, located in the northeastern Brazilian state of Maranhão, and asked the residents for food. Afterward, they returned deep into the forest. This was reported by the human rights organization Survival International.

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Human rights defenders believe that food shortages may have prompted the tribe members to approach the villagers this time. Global climate change, illegal deforestation, and poaching pose a serious threat to the areas where they live. As a result, tribe members are increasingly being deprived of their traditional food sources.

Local residents captured the encounter with the tribe members in photos and videos. They stated that the men, women, and children who emerged from the forest appeared quite exhausted and thin. This may be linked to the food crisis the tribe is facing.

For reference, it is known that today there are about 196 tribes and groups worldwide that live far from modern civilization and avoid establishing contact with the outside world. More than 90 percent of them reside in the tropical rainforests of the South American Amazon.

Experts emphasize that to preserve the traditional lifestyle of such peoples, it is crucial to protect the territories they inhabit and to combat illegal logging and poaching.