75 rescued and 16 arrested during Arsenal title parade

The celebratory parade marking Arsenal's first Premier League title in 22 years was marred by unfortunate incidents. Thousands of fans took to the streets of North London to cheer on their heroes, but the festive atmosphere turned into a busy day for emergency services, reports Goal.com. reports .

According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), approximately 75 people were rescued from dangerous heights during the celebrations. Fans climbed trees, rooftops, and traffic lights to catch a glimpse of the open-top bus carrying Mikel Arteta and his squad, necessitating serious safety interventions.

During the festivities, the use of pyrotechnics caused a fire at a local hotel. A stray flare damaged the exterior of the building, but prompt action by firefighters prevented major destruction. Additionally, fire alarms were triggered in several nearby buildings due to smoke from pyrotechnics.

The Metropolitan Police deployed over 500 officers to maintain order around Emirates Stadium. By Sunday evening, a total of 16 people had been arrested for offenses including drunk and disorderly conduct, drug possession, sexual assault, and assaulting emergency workers.

Nevertheless, officials acknowledged the event as a historic moment for the club's supporters. Although the streets were left littered with trash and overturned e-bikes, most fans attempted to celebrate their team's success safely.