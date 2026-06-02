Austria beat Tunisia despite being down to ten men

·108·Sport
Austria beat Tunisia despite being down to ten men

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, participating national teams continue to play their final warm-up matches. In a high-profile friendly, Austria, a prominent European side, faced off against the challenging African team, Tunisia.

The intense and competitive match ended in a narrow but solid 1-0 victory for the Europeans. The only goal of the game was scored in the 63rd minute by Austrian leader Marcel Sabitzer.

It is worth noting the true character shown by the Austrian national team in this match. Konrad Laimer was sent off by the referee in the 36th minute for a foul. Despite playing with ten men for most of the game, Ralf Rangnick's side maintained their lead through disciplined defense and tactical brilliance, securing an important win.

Below you can find the brief match report:

Friendly match

Austria 1-0 Tunisia

  • Goal: Marcel Sabitzer, 63 (1-0).

  • Red card: Konrad Laimer, 36 (Austria).

Match analysis: This victory shows that the Austrian team's morale and physical condition are excellent ahead of the World Cup. Winning while shorthanded is a sign that the team can overcome any difficult situation in upcoming official matches. We wish both teams great performances in the World Cup!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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