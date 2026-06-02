Chelsea unveils new kits for the 2026-27 season

Chelsea, in partnership with Nike, has officially unveiled its new home kit for the 2026-27 season. Launched following a global campaign featuring stars like Justin Rose and Madonna, the kit blends 1970s nostalgia with modern Aero-FIT technology. The standout feature is the updated gold-yellow retro lion crest. According to Goal.com reports.

The new home shirt features the traditional "Bright Blue" color and a button-down collar. Marking 75 years since Ted Drake's arrival, the lion claw marks are central to the fabric design. The Nike logo and club crest are accented in "Midwest Gold." It is noted that the design was developed in consultation with fans.

Regarding pricing, the replica version is priced at £89.99, while the professional "authentic" version worn by players is set at £134.99. The club is promoting the kit globally through concerts and murals.

Initial details regarding Chelsea's away kit have also leaked. It is speculated that the team will return to a black away kit after a decade-long hiatus. It will feature no graphic patterns, only yellow trim on the collar and sleeves, reminiscent of the iconic 2012/13 away kit.