Premier League Players with the Biggest Transfer Value Drops

In the world of football, players' transfer market values fluctuate frequently, depending not only on their talent but also on their current form, injuries, and performances. The authoritative Transfermarkt portal, which tracks global football statistics, has updated the market valuations of English Premier League (EPL) representatives. As a result, based on the conclusions of the 2025/26 season, an anti-rating list has been compiled of the players who suffered the biggest drops in transfer value.

Biggest Loss: Dejan Kulusevski

Unfortunately, topping this list is London club Tottenham midfielder Dejan Kulusevski . The Swedish player's transfer value has dropped by a full €18 million , and his current valuation now stands at just €17 million.

Also in the top three are Liverpool forward Alexander Isak and Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven, whose market values have also decreased by €15 million.

Top 10 Stars with the Biggest Value Drops

Through the analytical table below, you can explore in detail the 10 most famous EPL players whose values dropped significantly in the completed season:

Rank Player (Club) Current Value (€m) Value Drop (€m) 1 Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham) 17 -18 2 Alexander Isak (Liverpool) 85 -15 3 Micky van de Ven (Tottenham) 50 -15 4 Rodri (Manchester City) 50 -15 5 Alejandro Garnacho (Chelsea) 28 -12 6 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 110 -10 7 Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) 100 -10 8 Cole Palmer (Chelsea) 100 -10 9 Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) 100 -10 10 Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) 80 -10

Notably: Even the most expensive stars with transfer values exceeding €100 million, such as Bukayo Saka, Florian Wirtz, Cole Palmer, and Moisés Caicedo, have 'lost' €10 million from their valuations due to a certain loss of consistency.

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