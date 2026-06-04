Erling Haaland: Norway's Terminator Set for World Cup Debut

Erling Haaland has already embraced the 'Terminator' moniker in the football world. Years ago, he celebrated a holiday with fans by depicting himself on social media as half-human, half-goalscoring machine. However, it would be a mistake to view Haaland solely as a cold-blooded finisher. He is an emotional and multifaceted character who always wants the best for his native Norway. Goal.com reports .

When the Norway national team secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup, Erling Haaland admitted he felt more 'relieved' than happy. This result was long overdue, as Norway last participated in the World Cup in 1998, and their last appearance at the European Championship was in June 2000, just a month before Haaland was born.

Having shone at Molde as a teenager, Haaland faced even more pressure than talents like Martin Ødegaard. The responsibility of leading a nation without a rich footballing heritage to major tournaments fell on his shoulders. Yet, Erling has always welcomed this pressure. He knows exactly how strong he is and continues to work hard while remaining humble.

One of Haaland's main goals was to surpass his father, Alfie Haaland, and he has already achieved this. Now, an even greater task lies ahead. 'It puts a lot of pressure on me, but I like that kind of pressure. If I weren't Erling Haaland, I would have the same high expectations of him myself,' says the striker.