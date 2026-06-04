Atletico Madrid Wants to Sign Manchester City Midfielder

·203·Sport
Atletico Madrid Wants to Sign Manchester City Midfielder

Madrid's Atletico Madrid club has shown unexpected interest in Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. Diego Simeone considers the Dutch footballer the missing piece in the center of his team. Despite starting his career in England brightly, the former Milan star has faced stability issues and is now expected to move to La Liga in the summer transfer window. According to Goal.com reports .

Simeone intends to refresh his midfield line and sees Reijnders as the ideal candidate to add energy and technical quality to the "Mattress Makers" squad. The Netherlands national team member, who arrived at the Etihad Stadium with high hopes, could leave the club if a suitable offer arrives this summer. Reports suggest the Madrid giant is preparing an official offer of around 65 million euros to test Manchester City management's resolve.

Simeone believes Reijnders' tactical intelligence and experience in Europe's top leagues will allow him to quickly adapt to the demanding environment at the Metropolitano Stadium. Manchester City, meanwhile, is ready to sell him provided they see a significant return on their initial investment. Despite his heroics at the start of the season, the 27-year-old's playing time under Pep Guardiola has decreased significantly.

Reijnders remained on the bench in 9 of the last 14 Premier League matches and was not even fielded in domestic cup finals. This situation has made him one of the main candidates in the transfer market. Manchester City could direct the funds from his sale to strengthen other parts of the squad, specifically targeting players like Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson.

Atletico Madrid will have to compete with Italian clubs in this race. The player's successful performances at San Siro have not been forgotten, and giants like Juventus are closely monitoring his situation in Manchester. However, the player's own interest in playing in La Liga and working under Simeone increases Atletico's chances.

Atletico MadridManchester CityTransferTijjani ReijndersLa Liga
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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