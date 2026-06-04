London club Chelsea announced mourning following the death of Bobby Tambling, one of the greatest strikers in its history. The Stamford Bridge legend and former England international passed away at the age of 84. He held the record as the club's all-time top scorer for nearly half a century. This was reported by Goal.com report .

Tambling became the main star and iconic figure of the Chelsea team in the 1960s. He made a total of 370 appearances for the club, scoring 202 goals. This record was only broken by Frank Lampard in 2013. However, Tambling remains the club's top scorer in domestic league competitions with 164 goals.

The club's official statement read: "Chelsea Football Club announces with deep sorrow the loss of one of its most legendary players, Bobby Tambling." According to reports, the former striker had been suffering from dementia in recent years.

Bobby Tambling began his brilliant career by scoring on his debut at the age of 17 against West Ham in 1959. In 1965, he scored against Leicester City in the League Cup final, helping his team win the title. He also set a unique club record by scoring five goals in a match against Aston Villa in 1966.

Speaking about Tambling in his autobiography, Frank Lampard called him a true gentleman and an ambassador for the club. Tambling played not only at the club level but also for the England national team, where he managed to score against France. He earned great respect in the football world for his humility and high skill.