Oliver Glasner Holds 6-Hour Talks with Milan

Austrian expert Oliver Glasner has become the main candidate to become the new head coach of Milan. According to reports, the coach held a lengthy meeting with club owner Gerry Cardinale and advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The discussion, which took place in Germany, lasted nearly six hours, during which the parties discussed the club's future projects. This is reported by Goal.com report .

The prospect of managing one of Europe's most prestigious clubs looks very attractive to Glasner. The 51-year-old coach, who has achieved success in Austria, Germany, and England, is now ready to test himself in Serie A. Milan's management is looking for a coach with a modern tactical philosophy and international experience to replace Massimiliano Allegri.

During his career, Oliver Glasner won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt and also achieved positive results with Crystal Palace. His reputation on the international stage was one of the main factors that attracted the attention of Milan's management. However, the 'Rossoneri' are not alone in this race.

English club Fulham also wants to sign Glasner. If the team's current coach Marco Silva moves to Benfica, the Londoners see Glasner as the main replacement. This situation could force Milan's management to accelerate negotiations.

Milan has not yet issued an official statement regarding the coach, but the situation is expected to be clarified in the coming weeks. Glasner's choice will depend on the attractiveness of Milan's project and the financial aspects of Fulham's offer.