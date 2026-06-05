Real Madrid Presidential Race: Florentino Pérez and an Unexpected Rival

·164·Sport
Real Madrid Presidential Race: Florentino Pérez and an Unexpected Rival

The battle for the Real Madrid presidency is becoming increasingly intense. The rivalry between incumbent leader Florentino Pérez and his challenger Enrique Riquelme is fueled by transfer promises and various behind-the-scenes tactics. This situation reminded many of the controversial events surrounding Luis Figo in 2000. According to Goal.com reports .

Back then, Florentino Pérez unexpectedly won the presidential election by promising to sign Luis Figo from fierce rival Barcelona. At the time, no one believed in Pérez's victory; even Figo himself denied the transfer rumors, hoping Lorenzo Sanz would win. However, Real Madrid members trusted Pérez's bold promises and elected him president.

More than 25 years later, Pérez remains the most powerful figure at the club. On the eve of the next elections, he made sharp statements against his critics, referees, and Barcelona. Pérez decided to hold early elections to strengthen his position and implement a series of risky changes at the club.

Despite tightening the candidacy requirements (20 years of membership and a substantial financial guarantee), a serious rival, Enrique Riquelme, has emerged against Pérez. Now, both sides are competing for the votes of club members with major transfer deals and strategic promises.

Real MadridFlorentino PérezEnrique RiquelmeLa LigaTransfer
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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