Josko Gvardiol Wants to Join Real Madrid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is interested in Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol to solve defensive issues. Reports suggest the Croatian player himself intends to continue his career at the Santiago Bernabeu. Although the English Premier League champions do not wish to let go of one of their key stars, the player's desire could play a decisive role in the transfer. According to Goal.com reports .

Los Blancos are planning a thorough overhaul of their defensive line. Florentino Perez's list includes names such as Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and Inter star Denzel Dumfries. However, according to AS, Josko Gvardiol remains one of the most attractive options for Los Merengues. The player has already expressed his readiness to join the Spanish giants.

The injury crisis in the Real Madrid squad could accelerate this transfer. The absence of David Alaba and Dani Carvajal, along with physical issues concerning Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger, has put the coaching staff in a difficult position. Gvardiol's ability to play reliably both as a center-back and a left-back further increases his value.

Manchester City, meanwhile, does not want to show signs of weakening after Pep Guardiola's departure. The club's management will try to retain Josko Gvardiol by offering a new contract with a salary increase. However, the player's dream of wearing Real Madrid's white kit is expected to be a serious obstacle for the English club.

Recall that Manchester City bought the Croatian defender from RB Leipzig for 90 million euros in 2023. Although Gvardiol's current contract runs until 2028, the Citizens may not force him to stay if Real Madrid makes a suitable offer and the player demands a move.