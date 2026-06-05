Josko Gvardiol Wants to Join Real Madrid

·85·Sport
Josko Gvardiol Wants to Join Real Madrid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is interested in Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol to solve defensive issues. Reports suggest the Croatian player himself intends to continue his career at the Santiago Bernabeu. Although the English Premier League champions do not wish to let go of one of their key stars, the player's desire could play a decisive role in the transfer. According to Goal.com reports .

Los Blancos are planning a thorough overhaul of their defensive line. Florentino Perez's list includes names such as Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and Inter star Denzel Dumfries. However, according to AS, Josko Gvardiol remains one of the most attractive options for Los Merengues. The player has already expressed his readiness to join the Spanish giants.

The injury crisis in the Real Madrid squad could accelerate this transfer. The absence of David Alaba and Dani Carvajal, along with physical issues concerning Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger, has put the coaching staff in a difficult position. Gvardiol's ability to play reliably both as a center-back and a left-back further increases his value.

Manchester City, meanwhile, does not want to show signs of weakening after Pep Guardiola's departure. The club's management will try to retain Josko Gvardiol by offering a new contract with a salary increase. However, the player's dream of wearing Real Madrid's white kit is expected to be a serious obstacle for the English club.

Recall that Manchester City bought the Croatian defender from RB Leipzig for 90 million euros in 2023. Although Gvardiol's current contract runs until 2028, the Citizens may not force him to stay if Real Madrid makes a suitable offer and the player demands a move.

Real MadridManchester CityJosko GvardiolTransfersFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Manchester United Want to Sign Real Madrid Star...Manchester United Want to Sign Real Madrid Star...Yesterday, 16:35Perez Ready to Allocate €150 Million for Michael Olise TransferPerez Ready to Allocate €150 Million for Michael Olise TransferYesterday, 16:25Lionel Messi and England: Is It Time for a Historic Clash?Lionel Messi and England: Is It Time for a Historic Clash?Yesterday, 16:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed