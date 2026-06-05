Internal Conflict at Bayern: Kenneth Eichhorn Transfer Splits Management

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Internal Conflict at Bayern: Kenneth Eichhorn Transfer Splits Management

A serious disagreement has arisen within the management of Munich's Bayern club regarding the transfer of 16-year-old talent Kenneth Eichhorn. According to the "Bayern-Insider" podcast by Bild, the club's sports department and supervisory board cannot agree on the funds to be spent on the young talent. Goal.com reports .

According to reports, Bayern sports director Max Eberl and Christoph Freund have invested significant effort to bring the midfielder to Munich. A special meeting with Eichhorn was even organized before the Champions League semi-final match against Paris Saint-Germain. The team's new head coach, Vincent Kompany, also spent hours talking to the player, trying to recruit him for his project.

However, the Bayern supervisory board considers the total financial package of the transfer excessively expensive. The player's agents are demanding a signing-on fee of 10-11 million euros, which has caused objections from the management. Although the sports department supports the investment, the higher board has refused to allocate the funds.

Currently, the situation at the Säbener Straße headquarters has reached a deadlock. According to the agents, the player's market value is 20 million euros, and bonuses paid for such talent are normal. However, Bayern management is not willing to take such a big risk on a 16-year-old player.

While the Munich club may drop out of the race, clubs like Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation. If Bayern does not make a final decision, these teams are ready to sign Kenneth Eichhorn.

Bayern MunichTransferVincent KompanyKenneth EichhornBundesliga
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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