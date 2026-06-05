Jordi Alba: “I am grateful to Unai Emery for my entire career”

Former Barcelona and Spain national team star Jordi Alba admitted that he owes his career successes to Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery. The fact is that it was Emery who transformed Alba from a winger into a left-back during his years at Valencia. Goal.com reports .

According to Jordi Alba, he initially resisted this change, but over time he realized that this decision paved the way for him to become a world-class star. “I was 20 years old and Emery called me up to the first team. We were down to ten men in a Europa League match against Werder Bremen, and the coach put me in defense. At that time, I didn't know what to do in that position,” the footballer recalled.

Alba acknowledged his youthful mistakes and emphasized that Emery's determination shaped his future. “At first, I didn't accept it well, but I didn't realize that Emery was doing me a huge favor for my entire career. If that change hadn't happened, I wouldn't have reached this level. He is one of the best coaches in the world,” he added.

After this tactical change, Jordi Alba joined Barcelona in 2012 and delivered outstanding performances at Camp Nou for 11 seasons. He made more than 450 appearances for the Catalans and won the Spanish championship six times.

Unai Emery, who currently manages Aston Villa, continues to be known for his ability to discover talent. Last season, he had a successful run with the Birmingham club, once again proving that he is one of Europe's top specialists.