Thomas Tuchel Could Bench Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane

·79·Sport
Thomas Tuchel Could Bench Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane

Former England midfielder Nicky Butt warned Jude Bellingham, emphasizing that new head coach Thomas Tuchel will not hesitate to bench players based on their reputation at the upcoming World Cup. According to Butt, Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers could outshine superstars like Bellingham and Harry Kane with his unique playing style. This was reported by Goal.com report .

The former footballer claims that Thomas Tuchel will not hesitate to drop stars who are in poor form for the 2026 World Cup. If the Real Madrid midfielder fails to find his game at the start of the tournament, Morgan Rogers is expected to take his place in the starting lineup. Bellingham arrives at the competition after a difficult season plagued by injuries.

Morgan Rogers had an excellent season with Aston Villa, contributing significantly to the team's Europa League victory and fourth-place finish in the Premier League. The 23-year-old recorded 13 goals and 11 assists across all competitions. His standing in the national team is rising, and he could become Tuchel's key discovery.

In an interview with Paddy Power, Nicky Butt highlighted Rogers' tactical advantages. According to him, while Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Jude Bellingham are the main stars, Rogers is highly likely to become the tournament's brightest player. His shots from outside the box could be particularly useful when opponents defend densely.

Thomas TuchelJude BellinghamReal MadridEnglandWorld Cup
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Thomas Tuchel Could Bench Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane – Zamin.uz, 05.06.2026