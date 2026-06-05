Endrick: It’s Impossible to Understand Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold

·146·Sport
Endrick: It’s Impossible to Understand Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Brazilian forward Endrick spoke openly about his difficult times at Real Madrid. The young talent noted that Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold regularly supported him with phone calls when he struggled to break into the starting lineup. Although a close friendship has formed between them, Endrick admitted he still struggles to understand the English players' pronunciation. This was reported by Goal.com report .

After a successful six-month loan spell at Lyon, the 19-year-old forward returned to Madrid, stating that match practice in the French championship restored his self-confidence. Emphasizing that competing with Real Madrid stars was not easy, Endrick said he had learned a lot from players like Luka Modrić, Vinícius Júnior, and Rodrygo and was ready to demonstrate it in practice.

"Bellingham calls me every day. When I felt down, he lifted my spirits. Trent is the same; they are very sincere people. I try to follow their example and learn English, but it is almost impossible to understand what they are saying," the Brazilian star joked in an interview with Men in Blazers.

Endrick added that joining Lyon was one of the best decisions of his life, as scoring goals and providing assists there earned him a place in the national team. Now he is focused on finding his place at Real Madrid and worthily representing Brazil at the World Cup.

Real MadridEndrickJude BellinghamTrent Alexander-ArnoldTransfer
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