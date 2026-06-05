Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is preparing to execute one of the biggest transfers in the club's history. According to the British publication The Telegraph, the Madrid club is considering an offer of up to €175 million for Bayern forward Michael Olise. Although Pérez has publicly denied this transfer, insiders emphasize that negotiations are continuing behind the scenes. This is reported by Goal.com report .

Bayern sports director Max Eberl attempted to put an end to this matter back in April. According to him, Michael Olise is a key part of the team's long-term project and has no intention of leaving Munich. Eberl also specifically noted that there is no release clause in the player's contract, which runs until 2029.

Florentino Pérez, for his part, announced that he would send an official offer of at least €150 million for a star of Cristiano Ronaldo's caliber to one of the leading clubs in the Champions League. The president emphasized that this deal would be the most expensive transfer in the Madrid club's history and is a priority for the team.

For now, Michael Olise appears satisfied with his career at Säbener Straße. However, interest from a giant club like Real Madrid and the huge amount being offered could drastically change the situation in the transfer market. Bayern's management has stated that it will take all measures to retain its star.