Thomas Tuchel Prepares Special Plan for Harry Kane for 2026 World Cup

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Thomas Tuchel Prepares Special Plan for Harry Kane for 2026 World Cup

England captain Harry Kane is as valuable to the "Three Lions" as he is to Bayern Munich. However, he may see less playing time than expected at the upcoming World Cup. According to Sky Sports, Thomas Tuchel plans to rest Kane during the group stage matches in the USA, Mexico, and Canada due to anomalous heat. Goal.com reports .

The German specialist's decision to include three pure center-forwards in the final squad surprised many experts. Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett noted that Tuchel had never taken such an approach during the qualifiers. The team is currently preparing for a friendly against New Zealand as part of their training camp in Miami.

Ollie Watkins, who won the Europa League with Aston Villa, and Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney were selected as alternatives to Kane. According to the plan, Harry Kane will start the match against Croatia in the starting lineup, but his minutes will be limited in the game against Ghana. He is expected to rest fully in the match against Panama.

Kane, who will turn 33 at the end of July, played 51 matches and spent 4,050 minutes on the pitch for Bayern Munich last season. Tuchel's main goal is to keep his primary scorer in peak physical condition if England reaches the knockout stage.

EnglandThomas TuchelHarry KaneBayern MunichWorld Cup
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