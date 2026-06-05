Nike Unveils Star-Studded Ad Campaign Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Nike has announced a new campaign titled "Rip the Script," featuring football's biggest stars and global celebrities ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The video showcases current heroes like Cole Palmer, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, and Vinicius Junior demonstrating the brand's latest innovations. According to Goal.com reports .

The campaign features not only active players but also legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Didier Drogba. The film highlights the creative side of football, promoting the idea of breaking rigid molds and relying on instinctive play. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, LeBron James, and Channing Tatum also appear in the footage.

According to Helena Thornton, Nike's Vice President of Global Brand Direction, the campaign is based on the belief that football's most unforgettable moments happen when players trust their inner feelings. "We wanted to meet the football community where they are—not just on screens, but in their world and subcultures," says Thornton.

Alongside the film, Nike unveiled its new products. The new federation kits are equipped with Aero-FIT cooling technology, while the updated Mercurial, Phantom, and Tiempo boots are designed to provide speed, control, and precision on the pitch. The campaign also includes initiatives aimed at supporting youth football.